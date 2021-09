Eight of our players were in action for their respective national teams during the international break. Scroll down to find out how they go on:. Bukayo Saka marked his 20th birthday with a goal and an assist as England beat Andorra in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Having already set up Jesse Lingard’s second goal, he headed home from close range with five minutes remaining to wrap up the scoring at Wembley Stadium. Three days earlier, Saka came on in the 88th minute as the Three Lions beat Hungary 4-0 in Budapest.