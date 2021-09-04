Rutland preparing for 2021 Halloween parade

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland is preparing to host its annual Halloween parade this year. Last year, the city called off the parade because of the pandemic. But during a department meeting on Thursday, Mayor David Allaire gave his support in continuing the tradition which brings close to 10,000 spectators and about 100 floats. “Short of a huge spike in the COVID numbers and people being afraid for their health and the city reevaluating that decision, as of right now, the Halloween parade is a go and I’m pretty excited about that” says, Mayor Allaire.