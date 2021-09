DETROIT -- A's manager Bob Melvin stepped out of his comfort zone to text out an "excited" GIF. Tony Kemp took to social media to capture a happy reunion. Oakland's clubhouse was all smiles. But the person who was most excited was the guy at the center of all the attention: Khris Davis, who was selected by the A's from Triple-A along with catcher Austin Allen as rosters expanded to 28 on Wednesday.