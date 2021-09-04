CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Johnny Bench tests positive for virus, to miss Hall ceremony

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npFMA_0bmH9g2p00

Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this year's induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York.

The 73-year-old Bench posted Friday on Twitter that he had the virus.

“Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized,” Bench said.

Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined in the Hall festivities on Wednesday.

Bench was a two-time NL MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover for the Cincinnati Reds while playing from 1967-83.

Bench hit 389 career home runs and was a driving force for the Big Red Machine. He was MVP of the 1976 World Series when Cincinnati won the second of its back-to-back championships.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Walker
Person
Ted Simmons
Person
Marvin Miller
Person
Johnny Bench
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Cooperstown#Nl Mvp#All Star#The Cincinnati Reds#The Big Red Machine#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Johnny Bench Says He Won't Attend Baseball HOF Ceremony After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cincinnati Reds icon Johnny Bench will miss the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony next week after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Bench tweeted about his diagnosis on Friday, adding that he would have been hospitalized if he hadn't been vaccinated:. A 1989 inductee into the Hall of Fame, Bench...
MLBchatsports.com

Eight Special Moments for Johnny Bench

Many of you know by know that Johnny Bench sent out a tweet last Friday that he would be unable to attend the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Cooperstown this year because he has contracted COVID. The news shouldn’t have come as a shock, given the current state of affairs...
MLBPopculture

Johnny Bench, MLB Legend, Diagnosed With COVID-19

Johhny Bench is the latest sports legend to test positive for COVID-19. The former Cincinnati Reds catcher went to Twitter to announce that he's contracted the virus. This means Bench will not attend this year's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Cooperstown, New York. "It is with great regret...
Baseballthefocus.news

Who is Derek Jeter's wife? Player enters Hall Of Fame

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame after being elected in 2020. It’s likely his wife, Hannah, will be at the ceremony, so here’s everything we know about the Yankee wife. Covid has delayed everything around the globe: film and TV,...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBFanSided

Watch: Yankees Hall of Fame tribute to Derek Jeter will give you chills

The New York Yankees’ video tribute to Derek Jeter ahead of his National Baseball Hall of Fame induction will give you the chills. The Captain is going into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon, and the New York Yankees‘ tribute video of Derek Jeter will bring out all the emotions you have inside.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Derek Jeter trolls lone baseball writer who didn’t vote for him

Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter thanked the Hall of Fame baseball writers for voting for him, except the one who didn’t. It was a foregone conclusion that Derek Jeter would be entered into the Baseball Hall of Fame. That didn’t stop one voter from denying him a vote, because that’s what baseball writers do.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBscoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie: Ted Simmons Took The Long And Winding Road To Cooperstown. He Arrived. He Belongs.

Ted Simmons delivered one of the best Hall of Fame speeches I’ve seen during many years of watching the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It was moving, and an invigorating departure from the standard speech on the Cooperstown platform. One of the all-time great Cardinals gave us an all-time great address. A reflective valedictory on a baseball life.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Alex Wood Tests COVID Positive, Placed on IL; Johnny Cueto to IL

Wood tests positive, placed on COVID IL; Cueto to IL as well originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the Giants returned home Sunday night, Donovan Solano remained in a New York hotel room, quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. A day later, other Giants started dealing with the same concerns.
MLBBryan College Station Eagle

Boston's Bogaerts pulled from game after positive virus test

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay after testing positive for COVID-19, the latest virus setback for the team. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning but left before the start of the bottom...
MLBchatsports.com

Already on COVID-related IL, Christian Arroyo tests positive for the virus

Just two days after getting placed on the COVID-related injured list due to being a close contact, Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo has tested positive for the virus. Arroyo’s been quarantining in Cleveland since he was deemed a close contact to Kiké Hernández, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Red Sox strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose also tested positive for COVID-19.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Rays win 9th straight, Bogaerts tests positive for virus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning,...
MLBuncrazed.com

Derek Jeter Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

During his twenty year long career in MLB with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter won seven pennants and five World Series titles. In the first Hall of Fame ceremony since 2019, Jeter was induced alongside, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller. On the night Jeter was...
MLBelitesportsny.com

A personal journey to Cooperstown for Derek Jeter’s induction

What was it like being in Cooperstown for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony? ESNY was there!. Editor’s Note: Michael Vivalo had the honor of being on the ground at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for this week’s induction ceremony. Here is his story from a day all Yankees fans will remember forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy