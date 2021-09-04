More kids are getting COVID in Merced County, as cases surge throughout the Valley
With campuses recently welcoming back K-12 students for the start of an in-person academic year, schools have again cropped up on Merced County’s list of COVID-19 outbreaks. Whereas pediatric cases made up between 11-13% of the county’s total cases during previous waves of the pandemic, that percentage has risen to 25-30%, according to Merced County Health Officer Dr. Salvador Sandoval.www.mercedsunstar.com
Comments / 3