Merced County, CA

More kids are getting COVID in Merced County, as cases surge throughout the Valley

Merced Sun-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith campuses recently welcoming back K-12 students for the start of an in-person academic year, schools have again cropped up on Merced County’s list of COVID-19 outbreaks. Whereas pediatric cases made up between 11-13% of the county’s total cases during previous waves of the pandemic, that percentage has risen to 25-30%, according to Merced County Health Officer Dr. Salvador Sandoval.

