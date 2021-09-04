319 Cherry St

Desired location. Best of both worlds, seconds from Marmora Shopping Plaza and minutes to Ocean City Beaches. Large family home on quiet cul-de-sac. When you enter the home you are greeted by a bright foyer & powder room. Foyer leads to a formal sunken living room and dining room. You than enter a spacious eat-in-kitchen leading to a family room with a gas log fireplace. Off the kitchen is sliding glass doors which lead to a large deck & above ground pool (18' X 33') The second floor of the home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom is situated on the far side of the house separated by a hallway from additional 3 bedrooms. The Master has an en suite, 3 double closets and a dressing room. Laundry room is on upper level adjacent to master. The larger bedrooms have double closets and a walk-in. The single bedroom has a full size closet. There is a main full bath outside of the bedrooms, featuring dual sinks. All the rooms are light and bright. The property features a full attic (above main house) as well as partial attic above garage. New well, HW Heater, HVAC. Roof, soffits, gutters replaced in 2008. Perfect home for entertaining inside and out. Rear exterior also includes 2 patios, a pond and 20' X 40' basketball court. Must see to appreciate.