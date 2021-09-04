319 Cherry St
Wonderful investor opportunity with this charming and bright 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath antique colonial. Conveniently located in West Newton near Franklin Elementary and commuter rail. The property features a traditional front farmer's porch. Living room boasts high ceilings with lots sunlight and charm. A spacious dining room is easily accessible to the kitchen making this perfect for entertaining. A convenient side entry to mudroom/laundry and a half bath that complete the first floor living. On the second level there are 3 bedrooms, a full bath and lots of closet space. Oversized backyard with lush views and landscaping. Near four major parks, sports courts, shops and restaurants. Endless possibilities with this phenomenal property! A must see!www.luxuryrealestate.com
Comments / 0