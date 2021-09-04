4618 Richmond Ave
Perfectly remodeled home on desirable quiet Live-oak lined street in south Austin. Minutes from Radio coffee and Veracruz tacos, this location can't be beat. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom charmer will instantly feel like home. A large primary bedroom has backyard views and private access. The en suite primary bathroom features a walk in shower, dual vanity and tile floors and opens to the large master closet and dressing area. The living room and kitchen feature a spacious, open floor plan with ample natural light and elevated ceilings.. The living room opens onto the back patio and spacious backyard, fire pit, and additional seating/ entertaining area. MIL plan with guest quarters opposite the master. Dedicated laundry room between primary and secondary bedroom. Extensively renovated with upgrades to mechanical, electrical & plumbing as well as a tankless hot water heater. Hardie plank exterior siding and upgraded windows.www.luxuryrealestate.com
Comments / 0