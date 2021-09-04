CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

New River CTC is accepting applications for LPN to RN program

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago

New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for the college’s LPN to RN associate of applied science bridge program offered in Lewisburg. New classes start in January 2022, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2021.

“We’ve had significant interest in the program from nurses throughout our service region,” said Registered Nursing Program Director Duane Napier. “At a time when nursing staff is critical to the health of our communities, like we’ve never experienced before, we are fortunate to be able to offer this program to help them advance in their education and careers.”

The intensive 16-month hybrid program meets at the college’s Greenbrier Valley Campus three days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New classes begin annually in both January and August.

The LPN to RN bridge program is designed for LPNs with unencumbered licenses. Students interested in applying must first apply to New River CTC for general admission. Registration for the spring 2022 semester is currently underway at New River CTC.

Webinar sessions on the program have been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. To register for a session, visit https://www.newriver.edu/admissions-events/.

For information on the LPN to RN bridge program, email rn-program@newriver.edu. For general information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

The West Virginia Board of Examiners accredits the program for Registered Professional Nurses.

Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

