Greenbrier County, WV

Seamless Summer Option and Community Eligibility Provision

Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago

Greenbrier County is participating in the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO), as well as the Community Eligibility Provision, for the current school year 2021-2022. These programs provide free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in Greenbrier County Schools

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at all county schools. If your child is a virtual learning child or if you have other children under 18 and are interested in receiving free meals please contact: Greenbrier County Schools, Attention: Jenny Curry, Child Nutrition Director, Child Nutrition Office, 197 Chestnut Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901, 304-647-6462, jncurry@k12.wv.us.

ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com
