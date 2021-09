Welcome back from the weekend, Gators fans! College football season is officially here — as well as a couple of other sports as well — and there is no doubt that excitement is in the air. As for the athletics currently in action, Florida’s volleyball team kicked off its season with a sweep out west while the soccer team is still struggling to find its first win under the new head coach. College sports season is here, so buckle up folks, it is going to be a heck of a fall.