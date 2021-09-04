CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 2021 Football Outsiders Almanac has some thoughts on Josh Allen

By Chuck-Wagon
Buffalo Rumblings
 8 days ago

Just over a year ago, there were two (!) articles posted on Buffalo Rumblings providing excerpts from the excellent annual Football Outsiders Almanac. You can see Skarecrow's post by clicking here. For the TL;DR crowd, the focus from the Bills seasonal summary largely panned Josh Allen's 2020 outlook, summed up by Skare as "On the flip side, they use a large number of metrics and they all point to Allen being below average as a quarterback". Yeesh. That was a brutal assessment. A lot of the comments at the time (no longer available to view due to the Coral Langoliers) rightly pushed back on this notion and the discussion boiled down to "Josh Allen versus Stats". Tonight, after reading a horrible Josh Allen will regress article posted on fivethirtyeight.com (seriously don't bother...or do if you want to see how not to use statistics to back up an argument,whatever floats your boat), I was reminded of the aforementioned FOA (Football Outsiders Almanac) posts- I didn't recall seeing any summary from the FOA 2021 and so I became curious. Did nobody read it this year? Was it more piling on Allen based off of their algorithms? Or perhaps have they softened their tone after his pretty remarkable MVP-runner up season? Did COVID stop it from even being released this year? So I plopped down the $9.99 monthly charge to take a look (note to self: cancel subscription before 10/3/2021). I thought I'd share the information in a similar way to Skare's post from last year, to help ensure that I share subscription-based content in a manner consistent with the admin's approval .

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daunte Culpepper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#Bills#American Football#Mvp#Covid#Dvoa#Foa#Hof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Appears To Have A Warning For Josh Allen

Later this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the trip up to Buffalo for the team’s season-opener against the Bills. These two teams played in Buffalo last season with the Bills making short work of the Steelers en route to a 26-15 win. Buffalo enters this weekend’s game as a significant favorite as well.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen leads all NFL jersey sales since August 1

The time for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen to be a Western New York secret are long gone. Not only is Allen a national spokesperson for a major restaurant chain, his jersey is the top-selling NFL uniform on Fanatics since August 1st. Allen signed his historic contract extension on...
NFLDerrick

Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills' 19-0 win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season. Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in...
NFLBuffalo News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumps to No. 10 of NFL Top 100

Shortly after he wrapped up a solid preseason performance Saturday, quarterback Josh Allen got some news reflective of last season's resume. Allen was ranked No. 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players, the annual list voted on by players. Last year, Allen checked in at No. 87, making the catapult...
NFLnflmocks.com

Josh Allen showing no signs of regression in preseason debut

There doesn’t appear to be any sign of possible regression in Josh Allen as he made his 2021 preseason debut for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen absolutely exploded in his third NFL season with the Buffalo Bills, going from being a 56.3 percent passer in his first two NFL seasons to being a 69.2 percent passer in 2020. Allen not only improved his completion percentage in a dramatic way, but he also became a legitimate MVP candidate for the Bills last season with 37 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns along with 4,544 passing yards and 421 rushing yards.
NFLWGRZ TV

Carucci Take2: Josh Allen delivers an MVP-worthy performance in preseason debut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 19-0 preseason-ending victory against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Highmark Stadium:. 1. Josh Allen’s lone preseason appearance couldn’t have gone much better. The Bills’ quarterback gave a much-larger-than-usual preseason crowd exactly what they came to...
NFL13 WHAM

Josh Allen and Bills starters look sharp against Packers

Preseason games are over and Buffalo used Saturday's opportunity to their advantage. Josh Allen started in his only live reps of the Summer against Green Bay and we'd say it went well. Allen went 20 of 26, for 194 yards and two touchdown passes. And probably the best part?. The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Josh Allen already looks in midseason form with dominant Bills first half

Josh Allen made his preseason debut in the final week for the Buffalo Bills and the quarterback already looks like he’s ready to dominate the NFL again. Few quarterbacks in NFL history have made the rapid ascension to stardom in the way Josh Allen did in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills. Entering the league as a prospect with all the tools in the world, he struggled with accuracy and consistency over his first two seasons. Year three, however, saw him emerge as a legitimate MVP candidate and earn a massive new contract.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football IDP Sleepers 2021: Josh Allen is primed for a bounce-back season

Identifying individual defensive player (IDP) sleepers for the 2021 fantasy football season can be difficult. A team changing their defensive coordinator or a player moving up on the depth chart are optimal scenarios. Another is when a player is signed or traded to a new team. Based on training camp observations, all of the players mentioned below are in a position to prosper in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Josh Allen finishes tenth in NFL 100 voting by players

Last year, he came in at number 87. This year, MVP candidate Josh Allen was all the way up to number 10, as voted on by players in the NFL 100 list. The Buffalo Bills QB is the first top ten player in the short history of the rankings. Three...
NFLUSA Today

What Bills QB Josh Allen said about returning to the field

Josh Allen has become known for making some headlines this time of year, whether it’s for visors, shorts, or highlight reel pass plays during training camp. One thing Allen hadn’t done yet was play in any of the Bills preseason games. That is until Saturday’s 19-0 win against the Green Bay Packers.
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football News Roundup: Gus Edwards, Raheem Mostert, Josh Allen (2021)

The best part about the growth of the fantasy sports industry is that player analysis has never been more accessible. In fact, we’re at the point where one of the most overlooked aspects of playing fantasy football is simply reading the news. Often, there is a lot to learn from what a coach or executive say, as well as the information that beat reporters share. Using this news to our advantage is one of the few ways fantasy players can create an edge for themselves. Here’s a summary of this week’s headlines.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills control Green Bay Packers

The Buffalo Bills took down the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon in the preseason finale. Before the conversation quickly moves to the looming roster projections and cuts, we wanted to get in our opinions on the game. 16 straight passes to open the game. The Bills came out with...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Micah Hyde: "This Place is Special"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Safety Micah Hyde address the media following the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Topics include: playing with live game reps and how valuable they are, what the offense showed through the first half, how it felt for Hyde to get an interception against his former team, how the defense operated with the noise of the fans, how the success of the offense helps take pressure off the defense, Allen's relationship with Wide Receiver Gabriel Davis, and what Hyde has seen from the Defensive Line through the preseason.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Is Josh Allen Disrespecting Buffalo Wings With The Ultimate Betrayal

A picture is worth a thousand words, so they say, and Buffalo residents and Bills fans are not happy with this photo of Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback posted a photo to his Instagram page of him and a group of friends enjoying wings at Buffalo Wild Wings. Seeing that Buffalo is the original home of Buffalo Wings, some folks are upset with his decision to promote a non-Buffalo wing joint. Buffalo Wild Wings was founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1982 and now has headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Neither of those places is Buffalo, New York!
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 9/7: Previewing the 2021 season

The wait is almost over for Buffalo Bills fans. Coming off a 13-3 regular season and an appearance in the AFC Championship game, and with 20 of 22 starters returning from last year’s squad, the Bills return to action on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy