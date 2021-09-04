The 2021 Football Outsiders Almanac has some thoughts on Josh Allen

Just over a year ago, there were two (!) articles posted on Buffalo Rumblings providing excerpts from the excellent annual Football Outsiders Almanac. You can see Skarecrow's post by clicking here. For the TL;DR crowd, the focus from the Bills seasonal summary largely panned Josh Allen's 2020 outlook, summed up by Skare as "On the flip side, they use a large number of metrics and they all point to Allen being below average as a quarterback". Yeesh. That was a brutal assessment. A lot of the comments at the time (no longer available to view due to the Coral Langoliers) rightly pushed back on this notion and the discussion boiled down to "Josh Allen versus Stats". Tonight, after reading a horrible Josh Allen will regress article posted on fivethirtyeight.com (seriously don't bother...or do if you want to see how not to use statistics to back up an argument,whatever floats your boat), I was reminded of the aforementioned FOA (Football Outsiders Almanac) posts- I didn't recall seeing any summary from the FOA 2021 and so I became curious. Did nobody read it this year? Was it more piling on Allen based off of their algorithms? Or perhaps have they softened their tone after his pretty remarkable MVP-runner up season? Did COVID stop it from even being released this year? So I plopped down the $9.99 monthly charge to take a look (note to self: cancel subscription before 10/3/2021). I thought I'd share the information in a similar way to Skare's post from last year, to help ensure that I share subscription-based content in a manner consistent with the admin's approval .