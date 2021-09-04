CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polster scores, Knighton gets shutout in New England’s win

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0. New England avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped on Saturday. Philadelphia has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses. Polster scored in the 33rd by redirecting Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s free kick at the back post. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton had his fourth shutout of the season. Carles Gil, the Revs’ captain and MLS assist leader, made his return in the second half after missing six matches.

