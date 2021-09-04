Candidate Profile: Sally Gant runs for School Board Seat A

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Sally Gant is running for Seat A on the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board. She said she is running because she loves America and thinks the country is in trouble. “I don’t think white men are evil incarnate, and I think that’s part of the problem, is that we’ve kicked the fathers out of our country, and we need to get them back,” Gant said, adding, “I’m worried when they start messing with the history books. I used to get the Smithsonian Institute magazine and National Geographic, and now it’s all full of politically correct stuff. I think that’s dangerous. We need to get the kids back into history.”