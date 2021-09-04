CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Candidate Profile: Sally Gant runs for School Board Seat A

By Alex Bengel
webcenterfairbanks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Sally Gant is running for Seat A on the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board. She said she is running because she loves America and thinks the country is in trouble. “I don’t think white men are evil incarnate, and I think that’s part of the problem, is that we’ve kicked the fathers out of our country, and we need to get them back,” Gant said, adding, “I’m worried when they start messing with the history books. I used to get the Smithsonian Institute magazine and National Geographic, and now it’s all full of politically correct stuff. I think that’s dangerous. We need to get the kids back into history.”

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Anchorage#Smithsonian Institute#Politics#School Board Seat#Ktvf#National Geographic#Covid
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

FBI releases declassified document into Saudi 9/11 links after Biden order

The FBI released a newly declassified document on the 9/11 attacks Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days. Revealing details on the logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the lead-up to the terrorist attacks, the 16-page document is the first investigative record to be shared since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of files on 9/11 last week.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy