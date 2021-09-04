CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivehurst, CA

Olivehurst man pleads not guilty to Johnson Park murder

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
An Olivehurst man charged with the murder of a Sacramento man in Olivehurst last month pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment on Thursday.

Asael Prado Villalobos, 21, is charged with killing Ondrai White, 25, at Johnson Park on Aug. 16. The shooting occurred at around 10:15 p.m. on Copper Leaf Court. A single victim with a gunshot wound was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the assistance of the Marysville Police Department and Yuba City Police Department arrested Villalobos on Aug. 20.

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged Villalobos with murder and possession or purchase of a controlled substance for sale. His arraignment was continued from Aug. 24 to Thursday.

Brayden Martinez, 19, of Linda, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with being an accessory, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession or purchase of a controlled substance for sale. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 20 and was released on his own recognizance. Martinez is scheduled to next appear in Yuba County Superior Court on Sept. 15 for a prehearing conference.

Villalobos is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29 for a prehearing conference and a bail hearing. He remains in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.

