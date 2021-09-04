CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AL

JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sustain first loss of the season

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21P86d_0bmH2yIM00
JSU's Lena Kindermann had nine kills against Wyoming. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

After winning four straight volleyball matches to start the season, Jacksonville State suffered its first setback Friday to Wyoming 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17.

The loss came in the Charleston Southern tournament. The Gamecocks were without injured front-line standouts Courtney Glotzbach and Katie Montgomery.

Lena Kinderman shined with 13 kills for the Gamecocks (4-1), who will face host Charleston Southern on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Three to know

--Senior Lexie Libs had 40 assists and eight kills for JSU. Kaylie Milton had nine kills, and Zoe Gonzales seven. Addie Halverson contributed six.

--Erin Carmichael turned in a season-high 17 digs, while freshman Brookyn Schiffli had 10.

--In the second set, the Gamecocks led 23-22 when Anna Nelson served an ace, and Kylee Quigley followed with a kill to nail down the set.

Comments / 0

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
141
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Wyoming State
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Jacksonville State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Anniston Star

Report card: Grading Jacksonville State's stunning win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jacksonville State is 1-1 after beating Florida State 20-17 on Saturday:. JSU moved the ball and scored … a major improvement over the Gamecocks’ performance against UAB. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper ran the ball more and took some long drops and throws downfield. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson to win the game on the final play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy