JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sustain first loss of the season

JSU's Lena Kindermann had nine kills against Wyoming. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

After winning four straight volleyball matches to start the season, Jacksonville State suffered its first setback Friday to Wyoming 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17.

The loss came in the Charleston Southern tournament. The Gamecocks were without injured front-line standouts Courtney Glotzbach and Katie Montgomery.

Lena Kinderman shined with 13 kills for the Gamecocks (4-1), who will face host Charleston Southern on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Three to know

--Senior Lexie Libs had 40 assists and eight kills for JSU. Kaylie Milton had nine kills, and Zoe Gonzales seven. Addie Halverson contributed six.

--Erin Carmichael turned in a season-high 17 digs, while freshman Brookyn Schiffli had 10.

--In the second set, the Gamecocks led 23-22 when Anna Nelson served an ace, and Kylee Quigley followed with a kill to nail down the set.