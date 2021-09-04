New Zealand reports first death in current COVID-19 outbreak, 20 new cases

Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death in the current COVID-19 outbreak and 20 new local cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities said.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. All of the new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)