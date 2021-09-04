CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand reports first death in current COVID-19 outbreak, 20 new cases

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death in the current COVID-19 outbreak and 20 new local cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities said.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. All of the new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Australia
Related
Posted by
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

US records more than 1,000 COVID deaths in a day for first time since March

The U.S. eclipsed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time since March on Tuesday, according to a report. Based on data compiled by Reuters, spiking infections, most caused by the delta variant of COVID-19, have raised the U.S. daily average of deaths. On Tuesday, there were 1,017 deaths from coronavirus, equivalent to about 42 deaths an hour.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Brunei reports first virus deaths in over a year

Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the first fatalities from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak. An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Sri Lanka goes on new lockdown as COVID deaths surge

The island nations had to resort to drastic measures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm Sri Lanka’s hospitals, morgues and crematoriums. Sri Lanka announces new 10-day lockdown. Sri Lanka’s new COVID-19 cases and deaths soar. Spiking pandemic overwhelms Sri Lanka’s...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Zealand recorded a COVID-19 case and made a drastic decision

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decreed this Tuesday a three-day confinement for the whole country after discovering a case of local origin of contamination to coronavirus. Ardern claimed that New Zealand, that had not registered any contamination within the population in six months, could not take risks with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: New Zealand administers record vaccinations as it grapples with Delta outbreak

New Zealand vaccinated a record number of people against coronavirus on Wednesday amid the scramble to contain a new outbreak of the disease.Some 80,000 people received a vaccine dose and 50,000 others were tested, according to the government.However, about four-fifths of the nation is still yet to be fully inoculated.The latest Covid-19 outbreak began last week with an eruption of highly-contagious Delta variant cases in Auckland.So far, 210 people have been infected.Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, ordered a nationwide lockdown after the first case was detected.Most of the cases are in the largest city, Auckland, while 12 are in...
Public HealthRebel Yell

no new local cases reported in China

“Customs controls, quarantine, population mobilization, mass tests, etc., one round, two rounds, then three rounds,” so many measures taken by China to end the coronavirus pandemic, according to Chen Zhengming, professor of epidemiology at Oxford University. On arrival, Beijing’s tough measures paid off. China has not reported any new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the first time since July. This is a sign that the current outbreak may ease amid Beijing’s “zero tolerance” policy and tough antivirus measures across the country.
WorldMedicalXpress

Iran COVID deaths hit yet another high

Iran announced more than 700 deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, yet another high for the Islamic republic as it struggles to contain a surge in infections. The health ministry said the virus claimed another 709 lives in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous daily record of 684 deaths reached on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy