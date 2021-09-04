CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new $350 million Bering Sea fish fight could hinge on a miniature Canadian railroad

By Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-seas legal fight is causing havoc for one of Alaska’s biggest commercial fisheries, the Bering Sea pollock harvest out of Dutch Harbor. The quickly escalating saga involves hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, a miniature Canadian railway and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. And it stems from the way that one of Alaska’s biggest fishing companies, American Seafoods, is using an exemption in the federal law that typically allows only U.S. ships to move cargo between U.S. ports.

