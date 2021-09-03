CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays’ Michael Wacha redeems himself vs. Twins

By Joey Johnston
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha goes into his windup against the Twins during the first inning Friday night at Tropicana Field. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Right-hander Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings and lifted the Rays to a 5-3 victory against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in front of 8,864 fans at Tropicana Field.

The American League East-leading Rays (84-50) snapped their two-game losing streak and also awoke from some offensive doldrums.

The Rays took command with a three-run second inning — snapping a streak of 16 consecutive innings without a run — that was highlighted by Kevin Kiermaier’s RBI triple. In the third, the Rays scored twice more on Nelson Cruz’s RBI double and Austin Meadows’ run-scoring single (giving him 94 RBIs this season).

That was all Wacha needed (3-4) to register his first victory since July 7.

Wacha, who set down 11 straight batters at one point and 15 of his last 16, surrendered a pair of solo home runs (Jorge Polanco in the first inning, Ryan Jeffers in the fifth), but was otherwise magnificent.

The Twins rocked Wacha on Aug. 14, scoring seven earned runs on 11 hits during a five-inning outing at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Friday night was different. Much different.

Wacha allowed just three hits over six innings, with zero walks and seven strikeouts in his 86-pitch effort.

Over his last three starts, Wacha has compiled a 3.52 ERA with two walks and 22 strikeouts.

There was a brief trouble spot in the eighth when Rays reliever David Robertson allowed an RBI double to Polanco. The ball dropped just inside the leftfield foul line as Meadows slightly overran the ball and allowed it fall. But with two outs and Josh Donaldson up representing the tying run, Robertson coaxed him into a grounder, which second baseman Brandon Lowe nabbed for the inning-ending out.

