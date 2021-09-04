CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How Caldor Fire crews focus on protecting Kirkwood now, in future

By Kathy Novak
 8 days ago

In one of the more active areas of the Caldor Fire, crews have, so far, been successful at protecting the Kirkwood Ski Resort and the houses around it from the blaze.

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

