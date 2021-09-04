CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Help tackle the need by giving blood with the Red Cross

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago

Get in the fall spirit – come to give for a new Red Cross campfire mug Sept. 3-7.

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

  • Frankford – Sept. 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Henning Church of God, 3599 Vago Road
  • Lewisburg – Sept. 10: 12 noon to 5 p.m., WVSOM Alumni Center, 400 Lee Street.

