A federal judge has granted Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration over its immigration policies. While Federal statute requires illegal aliens convicted of felonies to be detained and deported, AG Landry said the Biden Administration has issued unlawful directives that resulted in the release of criminal aliens. Today, Judge Drew Tipton in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued the injunction requiring criminal aliens be deported.