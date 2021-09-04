CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Rabbis From Long Island, Queens Urge Communities To Get COVID Vaccine

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M38pr_0bmH181o00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of rabbis on Long Island and in Queens joined forces to urge their communities to get vaccinated.

“We want to celebrate the yom tovim responsibly,” Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt says in the video before multiple rabbis say, “Get vaccinated now.”

Just ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Monday at sundown, 13 rabbis from the Five Towns and Far Rockaway released a new video encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine .

The nearly three-minute video was posted on social media on Monday with the goal to reach as many people as possible.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundown, NY
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
City
Far Rockaway, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Rabbis#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

New pandemic rules for NYC restaurants, city workers, schools go into effect Monday

NEW YORK - From restaurants to schools and new requirements for city workers, big changes are coming to New York City on Monday in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus. On Monday, city inspectors will begin enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that fines will not be imposed, at least not immediately.
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Artists, taxi drivers, and homeless in New York will get $5,000 stimulus by late October

There is a new group of people who will be receiving a fourth coronavirus stimulus payment in New York. After the recently clarified excluded workers fund, which will send up to $15,200 for those that didn’t receive stimulus payments last year, leaders in New York City are ready to send out $5,000 to artists, taxi drivers, and homeless as part of a recovery plan.
New York City, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Red alert: All 62 counties in NY now seeing ‘high’ spread of Covid-19

All 62 counties in New York state are now seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19 — up from 15 counties a month ago, and zero counties eight weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. More than 95% of U.S. counties are now in the red zone.
New York City, NYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Locals recall first-hand experiences in New York City, Washington, D.C.

Hollie Wilson (née Helton), originally from Calhoun, and Kevin Eans, an Owensboro native, were far away from their roots on Sept. 11, 2001. Wilson moved to New York City in June 2001 with her friend Keitha Vincent, of Muhlenberg County, shortly after graduating college. “We’re both from small towns,” Wilson...
New York City, NYaudacy.com

New York sees most single-day COVID-19 deaths since April

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York recorded 43 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the largest figure the state has seen since April 30. While hospitalization figures dropped by 37 to just under 2,400, the total number of COVID positives was 6,151, another recent high for New York. Figures have not climbed that high since April 16, when 8,235 positives tests were recorded.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

New York’s COVID-19 positivity goes down

New York’s coronavirus positivity rate is edging down, with the latest test results dropping below 3 percent, numbers released Saturday show. Of the 203,374 results that came back Friday, 5,758 — or 2.84 percent — were positive for COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate, when measured...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rat-infested homeless encampment turns NYC block into a nightmare

A troubled vagrant has turned a Tribeca block into a revolting, rat-infested encampment that’s been a years-long headache to locals — who claim the city has done nothing about it. The unidentified homeless man has been living on Murray Street for at least three years, neighbors said, and has taken...
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Cities of New York

You may not know this, but New York is the best state in all of America. It has many great things about it that make it stand out above all other states. For example, did you know that New York City is one of the busiest cities in the world? That's right!
Garden City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Mitchel Field Gymnasium Undergoing Renovation To Enhance Services For Long Island Veterans, Military Families

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More help is on the way for nearly 100,000 veterans on Long Island. Nassau County is in partnership with the nonprofit New York Youth Network, which is about to rehabilitate the crumbling gymnasium at Mitchel Field veteran housing in Garden City, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Sgt. Michael Zervos is back on U.S. soil. He, his wife and children are based at Mitchel Field’s veteran housing complex with 60 other families. “Bus stop is right over there. They can get off, come home, they can come here. I think it’s gonna be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy