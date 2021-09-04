Rabbis From Long Island, Queens Urge Communities To Get COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of rabbis on Long Island and in Queens joined forces to urge their communities to get vaccinated.

“We want to celebrate the yom tovim responsibly,” Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt says in the video before multiple rabbis say, “Get vaccinated now.”

Just ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Monday at sundown, 13 rabbis from the Five Towns and Far Rockaway released a new video encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine .

The nearly three-minute video was posted on social media on Monday with the goal to reach as many people as possible.