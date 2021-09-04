CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Separate but equal

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLohman is part of Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 3, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Resources announced today that an exhibit detailing the history of the LGBTQ community in Missouri has been relocated for display at the Lohman Building, part of the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. The exhibit will be available for viewing beginning tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 4. (The Missouri State Museum and the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site will be closed Sunday and Monday for Labor Day.)

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri State Capitol#Lgbtq#The Missouri State Museum#Missourians#Umkc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

FBI releases declassified document into Saudi 9/11 links after Biden order

The FBI released a newly declassified document on the 9/11 attacks Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days. Revealing details on the logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the lead-up to the terrorist attacks, the 16-page document is the first investigative record to be shared since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of files on 9/11 last week.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. He recalls chatting with Williams during that tournament about all that went along with a bid for the rare achievement, which has only been accomplished by two men and three women in the history of a sport that dates to the late 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy