Separate but equal
Lohman is part of Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 3, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Resources announced today that an exhibit detailing the history of the LGBTQ community in Missouri has been relocated for display at the Lohman Building, part of the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. The exhibit will be available for viewing beginning tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 4. (The Missouri State Museum and the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site will be closed Sunday and Monday for Labor Day.)showmeprogress.com
