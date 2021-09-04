CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwinsville, NY

Late comeback gives Baldwinsville football win over West Genesee

By Phil Blackwell
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148xsk_0bmGzfm800

BALDWINSVILLE – As they do at the end of each home game, the Baldwinsville football team lined up, two by two, and walked across the Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium turf to walk toward their locker room at the end of a Friday night’s work.

Waiting for them was a large group of students, parents and other fans, most of them clad in red and cheering long and loud for what they had just witnessed.

Trailing West Genesee for most of the night and not moving anywhere on offense, the Bees rose up late in the fourth quarter and, with a series of big plays on both ends, pulled out a 14-13 victory.

That it was even close at all was mostly a tribute to the Bees’ veteran defense, who mostly kept WG in check, especially in a third quarter where it looked like the game would slip away.

Three different times in that period, the Wildcats, ahead 13-6, moved the ball inside B’ville’s 25-yard line. On each occasion, the Bees kept WG off the board, from a missed field goal to two fourth-down stops.

Even with that, it appeared the Wildcats would stay out in front. B’ville was employing two different quarterbacks, junior Patrick Otts and sophomore Nico Wellman, since projected starter Caden Cox was out, and both had struggled staying upright, absorbing several sacks from WG’s front ilne.

Then, with 2:50 to play, a Bees offense that had endured four turnovers surprised the Wildcats through the air.

Otts, working from his own 40-yard line, rolled right and threw deep. Kaleb Paul got behind WG’s coverage, caught the pass and sprinted the rest of the way for the touchdown.

That made it 13-12, and assistant coach Bill Spicer, handling the head-coaching duties on this night, decided that B’ville would go for two points and the lead.

Even though the Bees’ ground game had done little to that point, it was Sam Mellinger going up the middle and finding the end zone.

What’s more, the Wildcats fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Vince Samoraj recovered. WG used all of its time-outs to try to get the ball back one more time, but two runs by Amir Akins got the first down, allowing B’ville to run out the clock.

Up until Otts’ big throw, the only points the Bees had scored came late in the second quarter when Mellinger returned a punt 50 yards to the end zone, erasing most of a 7-0 lead WG earned when a fumbled exchange in the end zone earlier in the period was recovered by Colin McAvan.

Another of the Bees’ turnovers was a Ken Davis interception in the last minute of the half, which set up River Oudemool’s eight-yard TD pass to McAvan 11 seconds before intermission.

With a short week, B’ville will begin its Class AA slate next Thursday when it hosts Rome Free Academy at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
599
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
City
Rose, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ville#American Football#Wg#River Oudemool#Class Aa#Rome Free Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia football rolls past Solvay 34-7 in season opener

SOLVAY – To long-time followers of the Cazenovia football team, it sure looked familiar. Whether it’s big plays made by the defense, or the poise and confidence of an offense displaying a form better suited to late October than early September, the Lakers seem to have everything in place again. Cazenovia’s impressive 34-7 victory over […]
Baldwinsville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Bees football blasts Rome Free Academy, 59-21

BALDWINSVILLE – Two weeks, two victories – and two very different experiences for the Baldwinsville football team to get to the same happy result. The Bees jumped all over visiting Rome Free Academy Thursday night at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, scoring in the game’s opening moments and netting 39 unanswered points in the first half as it cruised past the Black Knights 59-21.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles, West Genesee girls swimmers get underway

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A pair of area high school girls swim teams would start a week apart, and both would earn some early-season victories. Skaneateles was supposed to have two meets in a three-day span, starting Tuesday against Oswego, but that meet with the Buccaneers got postponed when there were mechanical issues at the Community Center YMCA.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

All Lake Regatta celebrates 68 years

SKANEATELES — The 68th running of the Skaneateles Country Club’s All Lake Regatta was held on a beautiful Sept. 4 afternoon. Winds were light and variable, making for a challenging race. After having no race in 2020 due to COVID, the 2021 race was well attended. Twenty-two boats from all...
Marcellus, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus football gears up amid Class B changes

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though high school football constantly involves dealing with roster turnover and other varied circumstances, for a trio of local teams some of the changes go well beyond those parameters. At Marcellus, it mainly involves the surroundings. When the Mustangs have its home opener Sept. 24 against South Jefferson, it will be on new […]
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

ESM, F-M, CBA football join together in Class A ranks

ONONDAGA COUNTY – For the first time in recent memory, four area high schools were all grouped together in the same class and the same division. But only three would make it to the start of the 2021 season. Jamesville-DeWitt decided to forego its varsity schedule after just 13 seniors and juniors started practice sessions on […]
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles, Solvay football pairs up for Class C battles

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Drama is gone for Skaneateles football – at least off the field. Much of the 2020-21 school year was spent waiting to see if head coach Joe Sindoni would stay after controversy erupted over players gathering for a Thanksgiving Day event against COVID-19 protocols. Ultimately, after numerous school-board meetings and some court hearings, […]
Cicero, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist girls basketball program seeks players

CICERO — The Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist girls basketball program is accepting players for the 2021-2022 season. The 12-week program, which runs every Saturday from Oct. 9 to Jan. 22, is open to girls in third through ninth grade. Third- and fourth-graders will both practice and play on Saturdays at Gillette Road Middle School, while the older girls will practice Tuesday or Wednesday nights at Gillette, and play their games on Saturday, also at Gillette.

Comments / 0

Community Policy