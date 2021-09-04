CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Morton Elementary School experiencing lunchroom staff shortage

By Sean Rice
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFkDI_0bmGzbFE00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Morton Elementary School is operating with a reduced lunchroom staff. This has lead to students having very little time to eat their lunch this week.

District 60 says the reduced staff is a result of an ongoing labor shortage in the state, and more specifically, Pueblo County. Another issue, the district says it's having trouble getting the necessary goods needed to serve students.

"On Monday, the students did have what felt like I am sure a much-shortened lunch period," D60 Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse said. "Students, in this case, were coming into the lunchroom, and with the lunchroom being short-staffed, it was taking them a longer time to get through that line."

The school normally operates with four lunchroom staff members, but this week they have been down to two.

"We are a bit understaffed, as a lot of different industries are right now. We are working to rebuild that and making efforts and gains every single day," Sprouse said.

Morton Elementary School's nutrition services department is in the process of hiring more lunch staff. However, the district says employees are hard to come by.

Two weeks ago, the beginning of Morton's school year was delayed by a broken sewer line. Monday was their first day back after repairs were made. Since then, the district says other staff at Morton have stepped up to help students struggling with the current issues.

"The staff members have been excellent to step up and do what they can help. Ultimately these kiddos are really excited to be back in school especially since their start of school was a little bit interrupted, so they are excited to be back," Sprouse said.

A teacher at Morton told KRDO adjustments have been made to make sure students have enough time to get their food and eat. The school has extended lunch periods by five minutes for two grades.

The post Morton Elementary School experiencing lunchroom staff shortage appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Education
County
Pueblo County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 60#D60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center and the Mobile Shower Program hosted a resource day in collaboration with My Brother's Keeper at Pueblo City Park. Friday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., more than 100 people received essential services. People were offered showers, haircuts, food, COVID-19 vaccines, and other health services. The The post Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Chávez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy remembers 9/11 victims in moment of silence

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday marks twenty years since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thursday, a Pueblo charter school system honored those who lost their lives that day. Students of César Chávez Academy, Ersilia Cruz Middle School, and Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School walked out to the football field in silence before assembling in The post Chávez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy remembers 9/11 victims in moment of silence appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters climb the Manitou Incline in honor of the fallen on September 11th

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, firefighters from crews across Colorado will gather at the base of the Manitou Incline. They will climb the Manitou Incline's 2,768 steps to remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. The firefighters dress in full gear as they hike to the top of The post Firefighters climb the Manitou Incline in honor of the fallen on September 11th appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

MISSING: 54-year-old man from Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are looking for a missing person, 54-year-old Mario Fransua. He's 5'11", weighs about 220 pounds, and is missing his right eye. Pueblo Police say Fransua is homeless, and was last reported seen in downtown Pueblo. His family has become concerned for his welfare. If you have any information, please The post MISSING: 54-year-old man from Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo 9/11 Memorial at World Trade Center Steel Memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Center for American, in partnership with the Pueblo Fire Department, will host Pueblo’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. The program will start promptly at 7:58am on Saturday, September 11th to mark the exact time the South Tower of the World The post Pueblo 9/11 Memorial at World Trade Center Steel Memorial appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Inside Out Youth Services holds open house for Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Inside Out Youth Services hosted the Pikes Peak Safe at Schools Coalition's Open House Wednesday, open to parents, students, and educators. The LGBTQ+ youth support group said their goal is to meet with both Safe at Schools veterans and those interested in their program to advocate for LGBTQ+ young people The post Inside Out Youth Services holds open house for Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ teens appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two women arrested for trespassing while protesting District 12 mask mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police arrested two protestors outside of Cheyenne Mountain High School Friday. According to police, fifteen adults were on Cheyenne Mountain High School property protesting the district's mask mandate. Cheyenne Mountain High School administration wanted any non-students off of the property and allowed an alternative for protestors to assemble The post Two women arrested for trespassing while protesting District 12 mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
High SchoolPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Discovery Canyon HS honors local heroes

Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001, and a big focus this week around Southern Colorado is helping those who didn't experience it directly to understand what happened. At Discovery Canyon High School, students have spent parts of the last few days writing letters to first responders and members of the The post Discovery Canyon HS honors local heroes appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is hosting another Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park. Saturday, October 9, visitors can enjoy the park without having to worry about traffic. From 5 a.m. until noon, motor vehicles will not have access to the park. The post Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs veteran helps renovate Gold Star family home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Army Ranger Kristoffer Domeij was killed in action on his 14th deployment in support of the Global War on Terror in 2011. His mom, Scoti Domeij, lives with her 90-year-old mom, Ranger Domeij's grandmother, in Colorado Springs. The late ranger's grandmother is struggling right now. She got COVID earlier this year The post Colorado Springs veteran helps renovate Gold Star family home appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey finds that Colorado senior citizens feel they have the highest probability of eviction compared to other states in the country. El Paso County senior citizen Beverley Seibold says because of this, she has to make every penny count. "If they are not getting enough income from Social The post Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Prowers County crash leaves 4 teens dead, 1 seriously injured, shocks town of Wiley

WILEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four teens were killed when their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Wednesday night just south of Wiley in Prowers County, according to Colorado State Patrol. CSP investigators say a Ford Explorer, with five teenagers, was heading south on Highway 287. The driver of the Explorer made a left turn in The post Prowers County crash leaves 4 teens dead, 1 seriously injured, shocks town of Wiley appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Schriever airman identified as paddleboarder who died at Rampart Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The paddleboarder who died at Rampart Reservoir this past Sunday has been identified as a Senior Airman at Schriever Space Force Base. According to an update from Schriever on Thursday, the body of Senior Airman Ricky Teagle was recovered on Wednesday. Teagle was a defensive space control operator with the 22nd Space Operations Squadron, part of Space Delta 6.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A project that took nearly 40 years of planning becomes more active beginning Monday when workers officially start a mile-long extension of Centennial Boulevard. Centennial currently ends south of Fillmore Street, at the Van Buren Street intersection; the project will extend Centennial to the interchange at Interstate 25 and Fontanero The post Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Search for 11-year-old boy last seen in Stratmoor Hills area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 9:15 Thursday night that Phoenx Gragg was located. The tweet went on to that the community for its support in finding the boy. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old. According to the sheriff's office, Phoenix Gragg The post Search for 11-year-old boy last seen in Stratmoor Hills area appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Community members and veterans honor 9/11 with a Day of Service at Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - This September 11th, veterans in the Colorado Springs area want to continue their mission to serve. The Guardians of Palmer Park are teaming up with military veteran non-profit organization "The Mission Continues" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a day of service at Palmer Park. The post Community members and veterans honor 9/11 with a Day of Service at Palmer Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Peak Vista Community Health Center is breaking ground on its 29th clinic in the Pikes Peak region. This health center will be located at the corner of S. Tejon St. and E. Las Vegas St. The 5,000 Sq Ft location is scheduled to open in February 2022, providing medical, dental, The post Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man hit by semi on I-25 in Pueblo expected to survive

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a semi-truck. Police responded to southbound I-25 just north of Highway 50 at 12:40 p.m., after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a semi-truck According to police, a man was trying to cross I-25. The driver of The post Man hit by semi on I-25 in Pueblo expected to survive appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Labor Day Lift Off sees record number of attendees in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs saw a record attendance after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from the event's organizers, a record-breaking 185,000+ people attended the event during the five-session format at Memorial Park. Up to The post Labor Day Lift Off sees record number of attendees in 2021 appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy