Wilson football’s big-play performance continues in mercy rule win at Palisades

Wilson receiver Damon Simpson, 7, makes the reception with Palisades defensive back Logan Winters, 10, trailing in the first half Friday at Palisades High School in Kintnersville. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Wilson quarterback Cayden Stem threw a strike to fellow senior Damian Simpson up the middle of the field.

Simpson then outran four defenders to the end zone to complete an 81-yard touchdown on the second play of the second quarter.

It was a dagger to Palisades, which had just come up empty two plays earlier on a 13-play drive into the red zone.

It also was a continuation of Wilson’s big-play mentality.

The Warriors had six plays of at least 24 yards in the first half of what became a 47-0 victory at Walter T. Rohrer Stadium.

Wilson racked up 373 yards and scored on all five first-half possessions, a week after it scored the first seven times it touched the ball in a mercy rule win over Pen Argyl.

“The big thing is we’re executing,” Warriors coach Chris Labatch said. “On both sides of the ball, it’s awesome to see. They come out to practice, they learn. They are students of the game. We take Monday and Tuesday to teach them and they run with it.”

The Warriors can run — either out of the backfield or after a catch.

Stem completed eight of nine first-half passes for 293 yards and four scores, two to Damon Simpson, one each to Damian Simpson and Zack Gillen. Damian Simpson also had rushing TDs each in half.

Gillen’s 32-yard score came with one second left in the first half to push the mercy rule into effect.

Damian Simpson broke several tackles before sprinting for a 60-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half.

Short handed

Palisades dressed 22 players Friday night, with several two-way starters injured: senior wide receiver Nick Petrillo, freshman wide receiver Greg Borgeson, senior running back Scott Segreaves, junior linemen Steven Lilly and Sheadon Carr.

That hits the Pirates hard after they graduated 18 from last year’s District 11 Class 2A championship team.

“We had seven starters coming back from last year,” coach Ramie Moussa said. “We only have two of them on the field right now. Five 2-way guys, it’s frustrating at times but you’re coaching guys who have never played. No excuses. We have to perform better.

“We sustained drives early. Our game plan was to keep the ball out of their hands. We’ll continue to figure out a way to get these younger kids to stick to the game plan. We’ll get there.”

Starting lineman Liam Riexinger returned from an ACL injury to play two series after missing the season opener. Moussa expects to get Lilly and Borgeson back next week.

Wilson senior linebacker Gavin Naylor returned Friday night after missing the season opener with a wrist injury.

Honoring the memory again

Wilson’s Stem and Palisades’ Petrillo were the recipients of the Thomas Poynton 110% passion awards. They are presented in memory of the Wilson graduate and Palisades teacher and coach who died in an accident in 2016.

Up next

Wilson (2-0) visits Lehighton at 7 p.m. Friday. Palisades (0-2) hosts Pen Argyl, also at 7 Friday.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com .

WILSON 47, PALISADES 0

Wilson; 7; 28; 6; 6; 47

Palisades; 0 0; 0; 0; 0

ORDER OF SCORING

First quarter

W: Cayden Stem 35 pass to Damon Simpson (Anderson Louis June kick), 7:34

Second quarter

W: Stem 91 pass to Damian Simpson (Louis June kick), 10:47

W: Stem 81 pass to Damon Simpson (Louis June kick), 9:26

W: Damian Simpson 1 run (Louis June kick), 1:50

W: Stem 32 pass to Zack Gillen (Louis June kick), 0:01

Third quarter

W: Damian Simpson 60 run (run failed), 11:41

Fourth quarter

W: Alexander Rook 24 run (run failed), 1:34

TEAM STATISTICS

Stat; Wil; Pal

First downs; 15; 7

Rushes-yards; 22-202; 31-82

Passing yards; 302; 34

Comp-Att-INTs; 9-13-0; 5-13-0

Punts-average; 2-31.0; 4-42.8

Penalties-yards; 5-41; 2-10

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing : (Wilson) Damian Simpson 7-112, 2 TDs; Cayden Stem 3-31; Darrian Cascioli 6-22; Zack Gillen 2-(-3); Blaze Hartrum 2-12; Alexander Rook 2-27, TD; (Palisades) Kyle Kirsch 5-16; Kyle McGrath 6-42; Jaden Newton 5-1; John Haubert 5-10; Malachi Stiansen 9-19; Michael Wallbillich 1-(-6).

Passing : (Wilson) Stem 8-9-0, 293 yards, 4 TDs; Hartrum 1-4-0, 9 yards; (Palisades) Newton 5-13-0, 34 yards.

Receiving : (Wilson) Damon Simpson 3-140, 2 TDs; Zakai Hendricks 1-10; Gillen 2-45, TD; Damian Simpson 2-98, TD; Marcel Days 1-9; (Palisades) McGrath; Stiansen 2-19; Logan Winters 1-0; McGrath 2-15.