CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilson, PA

Wilson football’s big-play performance continues in mercy rule win at Palisades

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Xhei_0bmGzaMV00
Wilson receiver Damon Simpson, 7, makes the reception with Palisades defensive back Logan Winters, 10, trailing in the first half Friday at Palisades High School in Kintnersville. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Wilson quarterback Cayden Stem threw a strike to fellow senior Damian Simpson up the middle of the field.

Simpson then outran four defenders to the end zone to complete an 81-yard touchdown on the second play of the second quarter.

It was a dagger to Palisades, which had just come up empty two plays earlier on a 13-play drive into the red zone.

It also was a continuation of Wilson’s big-play mentality.

The Warriors had six plays of at least 24 yards in the first half of what became a 47-0 victory at Walter T. Rohrer Stadium.

Wilson racked up 373 yards and scored on all five first-half possessions, a week after it scored the first seven times it touched the ball in a mercy rule win over Pen Argyl.

“The big thing is we’re executing,” Warriors coach Chris Labatch said. “On both sides of the ball, it’s awesome to see. They come out to practice, they learn. They are students of the game. We take Monday and Tuesday to teach them and they run with it.”

The Warriors can run — either out of the backfield or after a catch.

Stem completed eight of nine first-half passes for 293 yards and four scores, two to Damon Simpson, one each to Damian Simpson and Zack Gillen. Damian Simpson also had rushing TDs each in half.

Gillen’s 32-yard score came with one second left in the first half to push the mercy rule into effect.

Damian Simpson broke several tackles before sprinting for a 60-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half.

Short handed

Palisades dressed 22 players Friday night, with several two-way starters injured: senior wide receiver Nick Petrillo, freshman wide receiver Greg Borgeson, senior running back Scott Segreaves, junior linemen Steven Lilly and Sheadon Carr.

That hits the Pirates hard after they graduated 18 from last year’s District 11 Class 2A championship team.

“We had seven starters coming back from last year,” coach Ramie Moussa said. “We only have two of them on the field right now. Five 2-way guys, it’s frustrating at times but you’re coaching guys who have never played. No excuses. We have to perform better.

“We sustained drives early. Our game plan was to keep the ball out of their hands. We’ll continue to figure out a way to get these younger kids to stick to the game plan. We’ll get there.”

Starting lineman Liam Riexinger returned from an ACL injury to play two series after missing the season opener. Moussa expects to get Lilly and Borgeson back next week.

Wilson senior linebacker Gavin Naylor returned Friday night after missing the season opener with a wrist injury.

Honoring the memory again

Wilson’s Stem and Palisades’ Petrillo were the recipients of the Thomas Poynton 110% passion awards. They are presented in memory of the Wilson graduate and Palisades teacher and coach who died in an accident in 2016.

Up next

Wilson (2-0) visits Lehighton at 7 p.m. Friday. Palisades (0-2) hosts Pen Argyl, also at 7 Friday.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com .

WILSON 47, PALISADES 0

Wilson; 7; 28; 6; 6; 47

Palisades; 0 0; 0; 0; 0

ORDER OF SCORING

First quarter

W: Cayden Stem 35 pass to Damon Simpson (Anderson Louis June kick), 7:34

Second quarter

W: Stem 91 pass to Damian Simpson (Louis June kick), 10:47

W: Stem 81 pass to Damon Simpson (Louis June kick), 9:26

W: Damian Simpson 1 run (Louis June kick), 1:50

W: Stem 32 pass to Zack Gillen (Louis June kick), 0:01

Third quarter

W: Damian Simpson 60 run (run failed), 11:41

Fourth quarter

W: Alexander Rook 24 run (run failed), 1:34

TEAM STATISTICS

Stat; Wil; Pal

First downs; 15; 7

Rushes-yards; 22-202; 31-82

Passing yards; 302; 34

Comp-Att-INTs; 9-13-0; 5-13-0

Punts-average; 2-31.0; 4-42.8

Penalties-yards; 5-41; 2-10

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing : (Wilson) Damian Simpson 7-112, 2 TDs; Cayden Stem 3-31; Darrian Cascioli 6-22; Zack Gillen 2-(-3); Blaze Hartrum 2-12; Alexander Rook 2-27, TD; (Palisades) Kyle Kirsch 5-16; Kyle McGrath 6-42; Jaden Newton 5-1; John Haubert 5-10; Malachi Stiansen 9-19; Michael Wallbillich 1-(-6).

Passing : (Wilson) Stem 8-9-0, 293 yards, 4 TDs; Hartrum 1-4-0, 9 yards; (Palisades) Newton 5-13-0, 34 yards.

Receiving : (Wilson) Damon Simpson 3-140, 2 TDs; Zakai Hendricks 1-10; Gillen 2-45, TD; Damian Simpson 2-98, TD; Marcel Days 1-9; (Palisades) McGrath; Stiansen 2-19; Logan Winters 1-0; McGrath 2-15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pen Argyl, PA
City
Wilson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lehighton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Wilson, PA
Education
City
Kintnersville, PA
Wilson, PA
Football
Wilson, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Poynton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Palisades High School#Warriors#Acl#Palisades 0 Wilson#Comp Att#Td#Wilson Rrb#Hartrum 1 4 0#Palisades Rrb Mcgrath#Tribune Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Whitehall, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Week 3 varsity football box scores

Here are the box scores from Week of the 2021 high school football season. * NORTHWESTERN 34, SOUTHERN LEHIGH 19 Southern Lehigh; 0-6-6-7 — 19 Northwestern; 14-6-7-7 — 34 FIRST QUARTER NWL: Justin Holmes 31 pass to Taylor Wikert (Luke Benvin kick), 10:50 NWL: Holmes 3 run (Benvin kick), 4:12 SECOND QUARTER SL: Christian Trevis 7 run (kick failed), 4:53 NWL: Holmes 9 run (pass failed), 0:20 ...
Whitehall, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Saquon Barkley’s return to Whitehall inspires Zephyrs in 30-6 win over Liberty

Nigel Linton may never have his No. 6 Whitehall High jersey retired in front of a large crowd at Zephyr Stadium the way Saquon Barkley did on Friday night. But Linton can always say that on the same night one of Whitehall’s all-time greats was honored with the retirement of his jersey, Linton had one of the best nights of his career. Linton ran for 114 yards on 15 carries and scored three ...
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Northampton ‘had an angel looking over us’ in comeback win at Stroudsburg

John Toman’s Northampton football team trailed Stroudsburg 14-0 after one quarter Friday night at the Mountaineers’ Ross-Stulgaitis Stadium, and was still down 14-7 at halftime. But Toman had a calm about him as he talked to the team at intermission. “We weren’t playing that bad,” Toman said. “Their running back [Andre Reames, Jr.] is the best back we’ve faced and he broke two touchdown runs ...
Whitehall, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

WATCH: Saquon Barkley’s Whitehall High School football jersey retired

New York Giants running back and former Penn State star Saquon Barkley returned to Whitehall High School for a halftime ceremony retiring his No. 21 jersey Friday night. Not only did Barkley return, but so did Dan Koppen, a two-time Super Bowl champion who was the center for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Koppen previously had his high school number retired. At Whitehall, Barkley ran ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy