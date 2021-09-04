CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge released New Zealand extremist despite concerns

By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
 8 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A court report about a man in New Zealand who was inspired by the Islamic State group warned he had the motivation and means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk. The report described the man as harboring extreme attitudes, living an isolated lifestyle, and having a sense of entitlement. However, the judge’s job in July was to sentence the man for the relatively minor crimes he had committed at that time, not for potential future crimes. She decided to release him under under the supervision of a mosque leader who promised to try and help. The fears of authorities were borne out Friday when the man walked into an Auckland supermarket, grabbed a knife and stabbed six people, critically injuring three.

