Permian High School’s Jade Workman (1) tips the ball past the block of a pair of Presidio players during the second set Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse. (ELI HARTMAN|ODESSA AMERICAN)

The Permian volleyball team made quick work of visiting Presidio with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 victory in nondistrict play Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman led the Lady Panthers (20-8) with 15 kills, with Nyxalee Munoz adding 10 in the victory.

Denali Cardenas had 22 assists for Permian, with Workman adding 18 helpers.

Anyssa Cruz and Munoz each eight digs to lead the defensive effort.