Jonathan Martinez pulled from UFC Vegas 36 after bad weight cut
There was just one fighter who failed to make weight for UFC Vegas 36, and now he’s off the card. Bantamweight Jonathan Martinez came in two pounds overweight for Saturday’s matchup with Marcelo Rojo. The fight was scheduled to proceed as normal but with Martinez fined a portion of his purse, but ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi reported that Martinez experienced negative complications after his cut and is out of the fight.www.bloodyelbow.com
Comments / 0