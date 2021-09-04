Tom Brady says QBs are being rewarded for dumb plays, reveals what he'd change about NFL rules
The NFL is still king, but that doesn't mean the product is perfect. Every year the league tries to find ways to make the game safer. While this is a noble pursuit, some of the new rules implemented have negatively affected the game in other ways. Flags are thrown on "bang-bang plays," and a massive hit will almost always draw a piece of yellow laundry. While these penalties are made to protect the players, Tom Brady recently called them a "disservice to the sport."www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0