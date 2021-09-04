The Surprising Reason Monkeys Are Raiding Pantries In Bali

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented tragedy that has negatively impacted the lives of many people around the world. Countless people have had their health impacted by the virus while others have been indirectly affected through lockdowns and social distancing orders that have forced many businesses to close their doors and led to massive jobs losses. And while the virus's impact on humanity has been undeniably tragic, human beings are not the only creatures that have been harmed by the ongoing pandemic. For instance, in Lopburi, Thailand, a COVID-driven tourist shortage drastically reduced the food readily available to the monkey population, leading to separate gang fights between factions of hungry monkeys (via News 18). Meanwhile, in Indonesia, some monkeys have become cat burglars.