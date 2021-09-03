WATCH: MSU RB Kenneth Walker rips off 75-yard TD run on first play of game
It only took one play for the Spartans to find the scoreboard on Friday night.
Michigan State started off their season-opening match-up against Northwestern with a 75-yard touchdown run from new running back Kenneth Walker. It was Walker’s first carry as a Spartan after transferring to Michigan State from Wake Forest in the offseason.
The touchdown run gave the Spartans an early 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.
Check out the play below:
