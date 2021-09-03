CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: MSU RB Kenneth Walker rips off 75-yard TD run on first play of game

By Robert Bondy
 8 days ago
Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

It only took one play for the Spartans to find the scoreboard on Friday night.

Michigan State started off their season-opening match-up against Northwestern with a 75-yard touchdown run from new running back Kenneth Walker. It was Walker’s first carry as a Spartan after transferring to Michigan State from Wake Forest in the offseason.

The touchdown run gave the Spartans an early 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Check out the play below:

