Douglas Dwain Moore, age 68, of Commerce, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Mr. Moore was born on May 30, 1952 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Frank and Alice Ward Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Sylvia Pless; brother, Larry Moore; sisters, Phyllis Dills; and Junie Moore. Douglas enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was always doing something. He was a very hard and dedicated worker. Mr. Moore worked for Fieldale for many years. Later, he then worked for Yonah Memorial Gardens. Doug was known to his grandchildren as “Papa”.