Recent deadly flooding in New York City exposed just how vulnerable the city is to extreme weather events that will only become more common with climate change. But the flooding also led to another unusual phenomenon, both morbid and pretty gross. Overflowing waters in the sewers resulted in the mass drowning of rats that live below ground in Gotham, and their carcasses washed up on beaches and littered city streets. The floods also forced the rats that survived to venture to the surface in numbers many have not seen before as they made new homes in parked cars and apartments. It’s the rats’ city now, we just live in it.