Last week I railed against an outdated and poorly thought out league concept of suspending players who miss the All-Star Game, this week we’re doing it again. Yeah, that’s just the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union absences, the league has a ton more players unavailable for international commitments. There’s no reason for MLS to play 9 league matches this weekend sandwiched between the international games. There’s no need for a team missing about just about a quarter of it’s roster to play a league match in any circumstance in a top division league as Philly is about to do at home. This doesn’t even include injuries that most teams are carrying two thirds of the way through the season.