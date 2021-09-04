Central NC troopers, police, deputies all step up DWI patrols during Labor Day weekend
WILSON N.C. (WNCN) – As more travelers hit the road, law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are setting up patrols and checkpoints during the holiday weekend. The Wilson Police Department — along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program — is setting up driver checkpoints throughout the Labor Day weekend.www.cbs17.com
Comments / 2