Carbondale, IL

SIU Hall of Fame | Multi-talented Viggars helped Salukis make history

By Todd Hefferman
The Southern
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — Meg Viggars never set foot on campus before arriving from England in 2013, but left a lasting footprint. One of the most multi-talented players in SIU volleyball history, the Stoke-on-Trent native helped the Salukis to their only at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as a setter/hitter. Recruited 100% virtually, she was the only player in history to achieve at least 2,000 assists, 1,000 digs, 800 kills and 300 blocks. Viggars will be inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame on Oct. 15, along with Randal Falker (basketball), Damon Jones (football), Cartaesha Macklin (basketball), DeAnna Price (track and field), MyCole Pruitt (football) and John Smith (track and field).

