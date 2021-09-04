A’s Starling Marte removed from game after getting hit in head with pitch

Marte (hip) entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and played four innings at second base in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to Philadelphia. He went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic prior to the game that Marte's hip injury was not serious, adding that Marte would be available off the bench Friday. Marte is expected to start Saturday. It's interesting that Marte played second base, and not his usual home in center field. That could be due to the circumstances of the game, or perhaps the Diamondbacks want the oft-injured Marte playing a less stressful position. After the Diamondbacks waived Asdrubal Cabrera, at-bats are available at second and third base, though the team may want to give more regular infield work to players like Josh Rojas, Josh VanMeter and Drew Ellis.