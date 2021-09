Imagine stumbling across a warehouse full of hundreds of cars, some of which are rare and collectible. Sounds like a dream for automobile enthusiasts, right? A few days back, a YouTuber with the channel name TFJJ came across the mother of all barn finds. Describing it as the most incredible thing he’d seen, a dilapidated warehouse in Tottenham, North London was hiding inside it a total of 174 classic cars, with the oldest one from the 1940s. However, most of these motors were found in bad shape. The incredible car collection belongs to a passionate collector who built the collection over two decades. However, the city council is claiming back the warehouse, which has forced the mystery collector to sell all the cars.