It seems like Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle enjoys spending time with her friends. At least that’s what she was doing on Friday night. If you are a fan of Blue Bloods, then you most certainly know who Sami Gayle is. The 25-year-old actress has practically grown up on the show. She has been starring in it since the very beginning alongside other big-time names in the industry like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes. Gayle plays the lovable Nicky Reagan-Boyle, the daughter of Erin Reagan (Moynahan). That, of course, makes her the granddaughter of Tom Selleck’s character Frank Reagan. Gayle was just 14 years old when the show first started.