Bulloch in midst of deadliest COVID stretch
Four Bulloch County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past two days, extending the deadliest local stretch of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 62 Bulloch residents had died from coronavirus. Since then, COVID has taken the lives of 14 residents — by far the most deaths in any three-plus week period since Bulloch's first death was recorded in April 2020.www.statesboroherald.com
