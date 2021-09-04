AI Weekly: An outline for government regulation of AI
Governments face a range of policy challenges around AI technologies, many of which are exacerbated by the fact that they lack sufficiently detailed information. A whitepaper published this week by AI ethicist Jess Whittlestone and former OpenAI policy director Jack Clark outlines a potential solution that involves investing in governments’ capacity to monitor the capabilities of AI systems. As the paper points out, AI as an industry routinely creates a range of data and measures, and if the data was synthesized, the insights could improve governments’ ability to understand the technologies while helping to create tools to intervene.venturebeat.com
