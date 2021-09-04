AI Weekly: An outline for government regulation of AI

A recent Pew Research study found that a majority of experts and advocates worry AI will continue to focus on optimizing profits and social control and will not likely develop an ethical basis within the next decade. And in an academic study earlier this year, researchers from Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania found that two thirds of the machine learning researchers indicated AI safety should be prioritized more than it is presently. They also found that people are willing to place trust in AI when it is supported by existing international bodies such as the UN or the EU.