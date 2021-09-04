What We Can Expect From This Weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix at Zandvoort
Dutch fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Formula 1 finally returns to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen is in the title fight with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, which makes this the best year for the F1 circus to return. It’s a short but technical track and should have some intense and interesting racing. Like any other circuit, the teams need to tune the cars according to a multitude of factors including braking, elevation, and tires. Here’s what we can expect from this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.www.motorbiscuit.com
