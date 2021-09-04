CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

What We Can Expect From This Weekend's Formula 1 Grand Prix at Zandvoort

By Brian Grabianowski
Dutch fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Formula 1 finally returns to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen is in the title fight with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, which makes this the best year for the F1 circus to return. It’s a short but technical track and should have some intense and interesting racing. Like any other circuit, the teams need to tune the cars according to a multitude of factors including braking, elevation, and tires. Here’s what we can expect from this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

MotorsportsMotorsport.com

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

The circuit has undergone extensive renovation work to prepare for its grand prix return, with new banked sections at Turn 3 and 14 being the key highlights. The Dutch Grand Prix was originally due to return last year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to delay the race until 2021. But with vaccination rates going up in Europe, the circuit will welcome 70,000 spectators on race day or about 67% of its total capacity.
MotorsportsBBC

Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort by the sea of orange

Zandvoort is hosting a Formula 1 grand prix for the first time since 1985 - and the Dutch fans are revelling in its return. With homegrown star Max Verstappen to cheer on from the grandstands, the Orange Army are giving British supporters at Silverstone a run for the money in fanatical support.
Motorsportswearebreakingnews.com

Belgian Grand Prix 2021 Summary Formula 1 TODAY

After a long summer break, Formula 1 returns and does so with the Belgian Grand Prix. The Spa circuit welcomes the teams and drivers who return with their batteries charged to continue the second part of the season. In the last two races, several Red Bull zeros meant that Mercedes...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

Torrential rain and severe delays reduced the Spa race, typically one of the highlights of the season, to a two-lap procession behind the safety car, thus satisfying the requirement to award half points and declare a result for an affair one would not want to dignify by referring to as a true "race".
MotorsportsMotorAuthority

Verstappen declared winner of shortened Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

Sunday saw the running of the 2021 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps cut dramatically short due to heavy rain throughout the day. The race ended up being just two parade-style laps behind the safety car, leaving the majority of the results to be determined on the basis of Saturday’s qualifying results. As such, polesitter Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing was declared the winner, followed by Williams' George Russell in second with a maiden podium and Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton in third. Just half points were delivered toward the championship.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

2021 Dutch Grand Prix what to watch for

After the events at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, F1 fans are desperate for some racing action and the return of an old-school venue only raises anticipation. The Dutch Grand Prix is back on the Formula 1 calendar after last year’s false start and there is a great expectation that Max Verstappen will go on and claim victory.
Motorsportswhathifi.com

Dutch Grand Prix live stream and how to watch F1 Practice from Zandvoort online and from anywhere

The Lewis vs Max show continues today, when Formula 1 returns to the historic Zandvoort circuit after 36 years for the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be eager to take on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after last week's non-race was red-flagged. The Dutch GP starts with Practice 1 at 10.30am BST today. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Dutch Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Lauda's final stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort

Formula 1 was a very different place the last time the coastal resort of Zandvoort hosted a grand prix. Three-time world champion Niki Lauda was in the twilight of his career, doing battle with rising stars like Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna. Nelson Piquet was right in the middle of his illustrious F1 career, heading towards a tough end to his time at Brabham.
MotorsportsMotorAuthority

Verstappen storms to victory at 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen wowed his home crowd on Sunday by taking the win at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix—the first Dutch round since 1985. Verstappen, who started the race at Circuit Zandvoort on pole, delivered a flawless drive to finish 20 seconds ahead of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver made a late pit stop to salvage a point for the fastest lap, yet he still managed to finish second. Third place went to fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas almost a minute behind the winner.
MotorsportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying: Live stream, start, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1 at Zandvoort

It’s qualifying day at the Dutch Grand Prix, a week after a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix at Spa reminded Formula 1 just how important qualifying can be. Hopefully, fans will actually get a race this weekend as Max Verstappen gets set to race in front of his home fans at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen and Red Bull continue to trail Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after the reigning champs’ mid-season surge. However, Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Red Bull have been on the comeback trail, bouncing back from mechanical issues with what technically went down as a win last week at Spa. With any luck, we’ll get full points and a race by the end of the weekend. But for Saturday, it’s all about speed as racers vie for pole position.
Motorsportskfgo.com

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Formula One statistics for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 14 of the championship:. Lap distance: 5.793 km. Total distance: 306.72 km (53 laps) 2020 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes One minute 18.887 seconds. 2020 winner: Pierre Gasly (France) AlphaTauri. Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil)...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Alex Albon can thrive away from Red Bull poisoned chalice — MPH

The recent recruitment of Alex Albon to Williams as George Russell’s 2022 replacement is great news for a driver whose initial promise was brought up short when he was paired with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. He was still only part-way through his rookie season when he got given maybe the toughest gig in F1 – both a brilliant opportunity and a poisoned chalice.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Autosport Podcast: Liuzzi on his F1 career and Italian GP preview

The former Red Bull, Toro Rosso, Force India and HRT driver made five starts in his home Grand Prix in a career that spanned the 2005 to 2011 seasons. A driver whose F1 career is filled with 'what-if' stories, Liuzzi often found himself in the right place at the wrong time, but talks candidly about his time as team-mate to David Coulthard and Sebastian Vettel, his struggles with F1 politics and difficulties getting to grips with the f-duct in 2010.
Motorsportskfgo.com

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first Italian Grand Prix practice

(Reuters) – Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, comfortably ahead of Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen. The Briton lapped the super-fast circuit with a best time of one minute 20.926 seconds on the...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday's single practice session at Monza ahead of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race, the Mercedes driver edging championship rival Max Verstappen by a comfortable 0.452s. Valtteri Bottas completed the top three for the Brackley squad, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll clocked in an impressive...

