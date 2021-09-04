CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla’s Cabin Camera Just Got Even Weirder

By Maeve Rich
Tesla’s interior cabin camera has been a source of concern for awhile, and for several reasons. First of all, not everyone realizes that there is a cabin camera. Second of all, people have to actively choose to not share the data that the cabin camera is capturing. Otherwise, Tesla is being sent everything that happens inside of the car. And finally, while the cabin camera is supposed to be monitoring driver inattention, it hasn’t been doing a great job of that, until now anyway. With Tesla’s interior cabin camera update, driver monitoring just got better – and maybe a little weirder.

