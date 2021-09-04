5 Ways to Boost Your Mental Health Through Interior Design
Is the interior design in your home or office making you feel centered and productive, or sluggish and sad? You might be surprised just how much simple things like lighting, paint colors, and even decorative items can affect your state of mind each day. Sometimes, all it takes is a few easy (and budget-friendly) changes to completely transform the energy of a room, like getting rid of heavy curtains, switching up the color scheme, and rearranging the furniture. Here are five ways to use the power of interior design to boost your mental health.dornob.com
