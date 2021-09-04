CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary - Mrs. Opal Alicia Mansir

Cover picture for the articlePORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Opal Alicia Mansir, age 39, died Thursday at her residence. The Augusta, Georgia, native was a 2000 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, she attended Ogeechee Technical College, where she graduated with a pharmacy technician degree. She then worked with Rite Aid in Sylvania for several years and transferred to the location in Metter, which later became Walgreens, where she was employed at the time of her death.

