WWE

WWE SummerSlam Rematch Set For 9/10 WWE SmackDown

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago
A SummerSlam rematch is set for SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Edge will battle on the September 10 episode of WWE SmackDown. Edge made the challenge to Rollins on Friday's SmackDown after saving Cesaro from an attack. The match was made official later in the night.

Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
