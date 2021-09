Building upon baseline results from data(opens in a new tab) collected by Berklee and Women in Music in 2018, the goal of this follow-up survey is to help inform Diversity, Equity & Inclusion objectives and initiatives from within the Recording Academy, the industry at large, and the many advocacy groups that will reference and leverage the report in their own work. This survey will examine if progress has been made in the three years since the first survey. It will also examine where continued work is needed, include expanded gender identities, further explore pathways into the industry, and take a deeper look at creatives and music makers.