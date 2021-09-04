Southern at Troy: Prediction, key matchup, what's at stake, players to watch and more
Season openers can make or break a team and Southern doesn’t have to win this mismatch on paper to make it a success. Jaguars fans want to see where the program is under interim coach Jason Rollins, who has credibility as an assistant after 25 seasons but knows better than anyone it doesn’t get real until kickoff. The Jaguars have chance at a strong season with six home games, four in the SWAC, and only one conference game on an opponents’ home field. Rollins is best off if his team looks organized, competitive and passionate, win or lose.www.theadvocate.com
