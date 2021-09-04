Southern at Troy: Prediction, key matchup, what's at stake, players to watch and more

Here are the four keys to Southern's 6 p.m. Saturday game against Miles College. It’s not Les Miles, it’s Miles College, and anything but a cupcake, schedule-padding buyoff game. The Golden Bears nearly embarrassed Alabama State last week except for a blocked PAT. It can do the same to the Jaguars if their minds aren’t right. Southern players need to come out sharp from the opening whistle and forget about last week’s score. If Miles gets an opening and has early success, it will build confidence as the game goes on. The visitors play a physical style, but so does Southern and the Jaguars need to assert themselves in that respect.