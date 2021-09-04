CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Southern at Troy: Prediction, key matchup, what's at stake, players to watch and more

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason openers can make or break a team and Southern doesn’t have to win this mismatch on paper to make it a success. Jaguars fans want to see where the program is under interim coach Jason Rollins, who has credibility as an assistant after 25 seasons but knows better than anyone it doesn’t get real until kickoff. The Jaguars have chance at a strong season with six home games, four in the SWAC, and only one conference game on an opponents’ home field. Rollins is best off if his team looks organized, competitive and passionate, win or lose.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Jaguars#American Football#Swac#All Americans#Wr#Pro Football Focus#The Marine Corps#Sacks#Southern 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportstheadvocate.com

Troy 55, Southern 3: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a rough season opener

Southern may not be as bad as the 55-3 final score, but Troy is perhaps better than anyone thought. It’s also apparent that the Jaguars go as Ladarius Skelton goes, and he had a miserable night. Right behind him was a Jaguars defense that stopped Troy only once when the game was still in doubt. Three missing starters and a couple of key injuries before the game didn't soften the fall.
College Sportstheadvocate.com

With return to normal crowd sizes, Saturday can lead to big payoff for Southern

Here are the four keys to Southern's 6 p.m. Saturday game against Miles College. It’s not Les Miles, it’s Miles College, and anything but a cupcake, schedule-padding buyoff game. The Golden Bears nearly embarrassed Alabama State last week except for a blocked PAT. It can do the same to the Jaguars if their minds aren’t right. Southern players need to come out sharp from the opening whistle and forget about last week’s score. If Miles gets an opening and has early success, it will build confidence as the game goes on. The visitors play a physical style, but so does Southern and the Jaguars need to assert themselves in that respect.
College Sportstheadvocate.com

Insider on Southern vs. Miles College: What's at stake when the two meet Saturday?

The best way to fully forget last week is to win by any margin or means. Early victories build confidence and Southern is capable of winning out from this point on. The focus is for the team to win but this game is also important for interim coach Jason Rollins, who needs to start earning credibility with the Jaguar Nation as soon as possible. This is a seasoned and deep Jaguar team. The right hand at the helm should at least bring home a winning season. For Rollins, that needs to start Saturday. It’s too early for a Stump Mitchell moment.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Spun

Longtime Offensive Coordinator Fired After Loss On Saturday

On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama’s game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson’s knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Get Huge News Before Sunday’s Browns Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are out to prove they’re still one of the best teams in the NFL when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns have received more hype than almost any other team in the pros leading up to the 2021 season. Some believe they’re capable of winning the AFC outright. We’ll find out what they’re made of on Sunday in Kansas City.
Ohio State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy