Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: New London The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Connecticut...Massachusetts...Rhode Island Farmington River At Simsbury affecting Hartford County. Assabet River At Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Friday was 7.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet late Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village.