CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London County, CT

Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: New London The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Connecticut...Massachusetts...Rhode Island Farmington River At Simsbury affecting Hartford County. Assabet River At Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Friday was 7.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet late Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Plymouth, CT
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
County
New London County, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Simsbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
New London, CT
City
Washington, CT
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmington River#Taunton River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

FBI releases declassified document into Saudi 9/11 links after Biden order

The FBI released a newly declassified document on the 9/11 attacks Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days. Revealing details on the logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the lead-up to the terrorist attacks, the 16-page document is the first investigative record to be shared since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of files on 9/11 last week.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy